American plans flights with Boeing 737 Max by year-end

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. The Boeing 737 Max might be flying over the East Coast before year end. All Max jets around the world have been grounded since early 2019 after two deadly crashes. American Airlines says it plans to operate one Max flight a day from Dec. 29 through Jan. 4, 2021 between Miami and New York. The airline says it will begin selling the flights on Friday, Oct. 23. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)