Seth Rogen on fighting cannabis stigma and why pot should be as accepted as beer

Comedic actor Seth Rogen, right, and business partner Evan Goldberg pose in this undated handout photo. When actor Seth Rogen was growing up and smoking cannabis in Vancouver, he recalls there was a constant cloud of shame around the substance that still lingers. Rogen is determined to change that. He's been pushing for the expungement of criminal records for cannabis crimes and -- with childhood friend-turned-business-partner Evan Goldberg -- bringing cannabis beverages to the masses, so using the substance can become as accepted as alcohol. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Maarten de Boer