Texas venue that launched Janis Joplin's career set to close

FILE - In this July 29, 1968, file photo, blues/rock singer Janis Joplin performs at the Newport Folk Festival with her band Big Brother and the Holding Company in Costa Mesa, Cal. Threadgill's, a live-music venue in Texas where college student Janis Joplin launched her singing career, will not be reopening after the coronavirus pandemic lifts. The shutdown was to have been temporary, but Wilson made the shutdown permanent Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo, File)