GM says demand for trucks helped turn the tide for Oshawa plant

The General Motors plant in Oshawa, Ontario on Wednesday December 18, 2019. General Motors Canada President Scott Bell says the growing demand for trucks helped turn around plans for the plant in Oshawa, Ont. Bell says that after the wind-down of the assembly line in Oshawa last year, the Canadian branch of GM continued push for Oshawa internally during discussions to expand the truck business.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim