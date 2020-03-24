TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (12,571.08, up 1,342.59 points.)
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up one cent, or 2.33 per cent, to 44 cents on 15.4 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $2.01, or 13.04 per cent, to $17.42 on 13.2 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Up $6.61, or 13.41 per cent, to $55.89 on 12.7 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Up 42 cents, or 9.5 per cent, to $4.84 on 11.7 million shares.
Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Materials. Up 70 cents, or 11.86 per cent, to $6.60 on 11.1 million shares.
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up five cents, or five per cent, to $1.05 on 9 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL). Up $2.42 or 6.8 per cent to $37.87. Dollarama and Walmart are joining other companies that have remained open during the COVID-19 pandemic in paying their employees more during the outbreak. The Canadian discount chain announced a 10 per cent pay increase for its store employees, as well as hourly workers at its distribution centre and warehouse. Walmart Canada, meanwhile, announced Tuesday a bonus and premium pay program. The company's 90,000 store and supply chain employees will receive a $200 March bonus for active full-time workers and half that for part-time ones, the company said in a statement.
Suncor Energy Inc. — Oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc. is putting projects on hold and cutting its 2020 capital budget by 26 per cent to deal with lower oil prices linked to a market share battle between Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as lower demand for fuel because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Calgary-based producer, refiner and operator of Petro-Canada service stations is slashing its 2020 capital spending budget by $1.5 billion to a range between $3.9 billion and $4.5 billion.
Bombardier Inc. — Bombardier Inc. is temporarily halting production at its Canadian plants, sending 12,400 employees on unpaid leave as the plane maker suspends its 2020 financial forecast due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company said Tuesday it is stopping all non-essential work in the country, including aircraft and rail production in Quebec — where 9,000 workers are heading home — and Ontario. The shutdown was set to start Tuesday evening and continue until April 26.
Air Canada (TSX:AC). Up $2.41 or 19 per cent to $15.11. Air Canada's pilot union says up to 600 of its members will go on unpaid leave in the coming months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Captain Michael McKay, head of the Air Canada Pilots Association, says the union has agreed to a plan for a maximum of 600 pilots on furlough. The 4,400 pilots have also agreed to reduced pay across the board and "simplified contract language" to allow pilots to retire earlier. McKay says a "precipitous drop in passenger demand and the challenging operating environment" have prompted the changes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2020.