Billboard: Interscope Geffen A&M named No. 1 label of 2020

This combination photo shows, Billie Eilish holding her awards at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, from left, Lady Gaga holding her awards at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 and Kendrick Lamar accepting the award for best rap album for "Damn" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 28, 2018. Interscope Geffen A&M (IGA), the home to Eilish, Lady Gaga and Lamar, has been named the No. 1 record label of the year by Billboard. (AP Photo)