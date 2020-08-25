Rap at auction: Biggie's crown and Tupac Shakur letters

In this combination photo, Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles on Aug. 15, 1996, left, and Notorious B.I.G., winner of best rap artist and rap single of the year, appears at the Billboard Music Awards in New York on Dec. 6, 1995. The late rappers are being united for an auction at Sotheby’s, the first-ever dedicated hip-hop auction at a major international auction house. Bidders will be able to vie for the crown worn and signed by the Notorious B.I.G. during a 1997 photo shoot held three days before he was killed in Los Angeles. They’ll also get to bid on an archive of 22 autographed love letters written by Shakur at the age of 15 to a high school sweetheart. (AP Photo)