Would-be passengers get around airline refund policies via credit card chargebacks

Lucky Paras is seen in New York in an undated handout photo. The 23-year-old University of Manitoba student had booked seats for himself and his girlfriend on a Swoop flight from Winnipeg to Las Vegas in May for a week-long trip with friends. But the airline cancelled the flight in March along with thousands of others as restrictions on travel ramped up due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Lucky Paras, *MANDATORY CREDIT*