U.S. cable company makes $10.3B bid for Cogeco, would sell Cdn. assets to Rogers

A Cogeco sign hangs at the company's annual general meeting in Montreal, Tuesday, January 14, 2014. U.S. cable company Altice USA Inc. has made a $10.3-billion takeover offer for Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. in a plan that will see it sell the Montreal-based cable companies' Canadian assets to Rogers Communications Inc. for $4.9 billion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes