Calfrac says appeal court rejects Wilks Brothers attempt to block recapitalization

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is seeking to restructure in a plan that will see its debtholders swap unsecured notes for shares in the company. A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. says the Alberta Court of Appeal has rejected an attempt by Wilks Brothers LLC to block the approval of the company's recapitalization plan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh