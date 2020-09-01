WestJet boosts fees after Nav Canada rate hike, warns of further travel decline

A pilot taxis a Westjet Boeing 737-700 plane to a gate after arriving at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., on February 3, 2014. WestJet Airlines Ltd. is raising its surcharges on domestic flights in response to a 30 per cent rate increase by Nav Canada, which operates air navigation across the country. The airline says it has hiked the fee it charges for air traffic control services by between $4 and $7 per passenger, depending on flight duration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck