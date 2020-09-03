COVID-19 causes financial trouble for PNE, puts future of CNE in jeopardy

Children swing on a midway ride at the 140th annual Canadian National Exhibition in Toronto on August 19, 2018. The Canadian National Exhibition says the COVID-19 pandemic has put the future of the annual Toronto event in jeopardy. Organizers behind the 123-year-old summer fair says cancelling the CNE's in-person events this year to help stop the spread of COVID-19 has resulted in a $6-million loss already. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston