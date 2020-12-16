Retail sales fell 1.1% in November, biggest drop in 7 months

A parking lot nearly empty of the cars of holiday shoppers is shown at the Mall of New Hampshire, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Manchester, N.H. Retail sales fell 1.1% in November, the biggest drop in seven months, a sign that Americans held back on spending during the start of the holiday shopping season. The U.S. Commerce Department also revised October’s number, saying on Wednesday that retail sales actually fell 0.1% that month, instead of rising 0.3% as it previously reported. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)