Astronauts ring opening bell for Nasdaq from space station

CORRECTS TO NASDAQ, NOT NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE - This image from video made available by NASA shows a live video of astronaut Chris Cassidy, right, ringing the opening bell of the Nasdaq Stock Exchange from the International Space Station, accompanied by fellow astronauts Robert L. Behnken, left, and Doug Hurley, broadcast on the exterior of the Nasdaq building Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York. (NASA via AP)