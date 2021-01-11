Saving some favourite NYC places through online campaigns

Steve Olsen, the owner of the West Bank Café, reads the specials over the phone to a to-go customer in the empty restaurant, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of New York. The boarded-up windows and For Rent signs are all over the place in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. Nearby, the Broadway theaters are all dark. But the economic darkness brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has had a few bright spots. A couple of well-loved venues have gotten financial boosts, thanks to online fundraising campaigns and even a telethon. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)