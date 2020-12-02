Waiting for passengers, American puts Boeing Max in the air

American Airlines employees pose for a photo in front of a Boeing 737 Max jet plane before taking off with members of the media from Dallas Fort Worth airport in Grapevine, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. American Airlines took its long-grounded Boeing 737 Max jets out of storage, updating key flight-control software, and flying the planes in preparation for the first flights with paying passengers later this month. (AP Photo/LM Otero)