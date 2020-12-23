S&P/TSX composite up as energy and metals and mining sectors rise

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed higher as the dollar gained ground against its American counterpart and higher prices for oil and metals drove energy and mining sectors higher.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.11 points at 17,593.57.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 114.32 points at 30,129.83. The S&P 500 index was up 2.75 points at 3,690.01, while the Nasdaq composite was down 36.80 points at 12,771.11.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.78 cents US compared with 77.47 cents US on Tuesday.
The February crude oil contract was up US$1.10 at US$48.12 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 17 cents at US$2.61 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$7.80 at US$1,878.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$3.56 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)