S&P/TSX composite falls while U.S. market indexes mixed after Monday's records

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index lagged in late morning trading after the holiday weekend while its U.S. counterparts were mixed after setting record highs on Monday.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.37 points at 17,581.51.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.29 points at 30,383.68. The S&P 500 index was up 4.16 points at 3,739.52, while the Nasdaq composite was down 1.82 points at 12,897.60.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.10 cents US compared with 77.91 cents US on Dec. 24.
The February crude contract was up 61 cents US at US$48.23 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up nine cents US at nearly US$2.42 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up $4.50 at US$1,885.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was up less than a cent at US$3.57 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)