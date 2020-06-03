Survey: 2.76 million layoffs in May, far fewer than expected

FILE - In this April 30, 2020 file photo, a man writes information in front of Illinois Department of Employment Security in Chicago. U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. The Wednesday, May 6, report from payroll company ADP showed the tragic depth and scale of job losses that left no part of the world‚Äôs largest economy unscathed.¬† (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)