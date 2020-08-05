Great-West Lifeco net earnings rise to $863 million amid sale of subsidiary

Great-West Lifeco world headquarters is pictured in Winnipeg on February 19, 2013. Great-West Lifeco Inc. says digital technology investments and markets rebounding from COVID-19 helped almost double its net earnings in its latest quarter. The Winnipeg-based insurer says its net earnings attributable to common shareholders reached $863 million or 93 cents per common share in its second quarter, compared to $459 million or 49 cents per common share for the same quarter last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods