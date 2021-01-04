Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot shareholders approve merger

FILE - In this May 27, 2019, file photo, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles world headquarters is shown in Auburn Hills, Mich. Shareholders of Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA Group are meeting Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 to vote on a merger that will create the world's fourth-largest automaker. The new company called Stellantis will be run by PSA CEO Carlos Tavares, who is known for cutting vehicles or ventures that don't make money. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)