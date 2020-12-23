US layoffs remain elevated as 803,000 seek jobless aid

A woman receives a bag of groceries at a food bank at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. "This neighborhood is hard hit by COVID-19. Our families work in service industry jobs," said Carlyn Oropez, director of operations at the facility. "Most of the people here have had reduction in hours, reduction in pay or have lost their jobs. They are coming here for help with basic needs." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)