Black former franchisees sue McDonald's for discrimination

FILE - This June 25, 2019 file photo shows a McDonald's sign outside the restaurant in Pittsburgh. More than 50 Black former McDonald’s franchise owners are suing the burger chain for discrimination. In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday, Sept. 1 in Chicago, the 52 plaintiffs say McDonald's steered them to less-profitable restaurants and didn’t give them the same support and opportunities given white franchisees. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)