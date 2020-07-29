Elevate cancels Toronto tech festival this year, launches innovation exchange

Michelle Obama, left, is shown at Meridian Hall during Elevate Tech Festival in Toronto September 24, 2019 in this handout photo. Organizers behind the annual Elevate tech festival say they are cancelling this year's event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization operating the Toronto festival held every September says it will offer refunds to ticket buyers and won't revisit producing its conference until it is safe to do so. While it awaits being able to host the festival again, Elevate says it is partnering with the Design Exchange in Toronto to launch a year-round innovation hub that will tackle social, economic and environmental challenges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Elevate Tech Fest, Christopher Wahl