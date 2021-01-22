U.S.-bound air passengers will need to show proof of negative COVID-19 test

Canadians looking to head south of the border will soon need to provide a negative COVID-19 test before they can board a flight to the United States.
Air Canada said Friday that as of Jan. 26, all customers aged two or older arriving in the U.S. will be required to show a negative test or proof of recovery from the virus.
The airline also said in a post on Twitter that passengers will need to complete an attestation form prior to boarding their flight.
The COVID-19 test must be done within three days of a flight to the U.S., and written proof of the negative test must be provided to the airline.
Travelers can also provide documentation that they had the infection in the past and recovered.
The new rules are part of a sweeping executive order signed by U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday that seeks to slow the spread of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Canadian travelers arriving in the U.S. will also be required to follow other guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including a self-quarantine upon entry.
The travel-specific order also outlines new mask requirements in U.S. airports and on airplanes.
Although airlines now require masks, Biden's order makes it a federal mandate, leaving little wiggle room for passengers tempted to argue about their rights.
It marks a sharp break with the culture of former president Donald Trump's administration, under which masks were optional.
Science has shown that masks, properly worn, cut down on coronavirus transmission.
COVID-19 is already widespread in the U.S., with more than 24 million cases reported to date, including 410,000 deaths.
The measures are designed to try to prevent travelers from bringing in newer forms of the virus that scientists say can spread more easily.
- With files from The Associated Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:AC)