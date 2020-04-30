McDonald's says 25% of stores closed as 1Q sales fall

FILE - In this April 20, 2020 file photo, a new sign lets drive-thru customers know that the available menu at a local McDonalds is no longer complete due to the ongoing coronavirus restrictions in Phoenix. Most McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. and China are now open for drive-thru and delivery, but global lockdown orders still took a bite out of the company’s first-quarter sales. McDonald’s said Thursday, April 30, its sales fell 6% to $4.71 billion in the January-March period. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)