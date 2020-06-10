Another major mall deal implodes as pandemic shakes retail

FILE - This Feb. 16, 2010 file photo shows the headquarters of the Simon Property Group in downtown Indianapolis. Simon Properties said Wednesday, June 10, 2020, that it is pulling out of its $3.6 billion to buy rival Taubman, citing the coronavirus pandemic which has forced many malls to temporarily close their doors. It is the second major retail deal to fall apart due to the pandemic. (Danese Kenon/The Indianapolis Star via AP, File)