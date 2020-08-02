Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

The employment insurance section of the Government of Canada website is shown on a laptop in Toronto on April 4, 2020. Statistics Canada will release its July labour force survey Friday. June's unemployment fell to 12.3 per cent after hitting a record high 13.7 per cent in May as the economy added 953,000 jobs. July's numbers will give a broader picture of how the start of the economic recovery from COVID-19 pandemic is playing out. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jesse Johnston