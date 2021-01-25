North American stock markets down in late-morning trading, loonie down

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the key financial, energy and metals and mining sectors.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 26.32 points at 17,819.59.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 276.32 points at 30,720.66. The S&P 500 index was down 17.79 points at 3,823.68, while the Nasdaq composite was down 23.24 points at 13,519.82.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.36 cents US compared with 78.64 cents US on Friday.
The March crude oil contract was down 34 cents at US$51.93 per barrel and the March natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$7.30 at US$1,848.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was down three cents at US$3.60 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2021.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)