Online shopping set to hit record this year in Canada

A Purolator driver wears a mask as he makes deliveries in Toronto on March 24, 2020. With online sales set to hit record highs this year, Statistics Canada says that wholesalers, rather than retailers, have benefited most from the trend toward online shopping. Statistics Canada says $85 billion of Canada’s $305 billion in online sales last year went to wholesalers, while transportation and warehousing companies got $60 billion, manufacturing was worth $38 billion, and retailers grossed $22 billion.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn