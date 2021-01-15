Milan opens 1st fashion week with no VIP guests due to virus

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018 file photo, Carlo Capasa, head of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, attends the Fendi women's 2019 Spring-Summer fashion show, during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. Italy’s fashion chamber opens the first Milan Fashion Week on Friday with no VIPS populating runway front rows, as the reality of the persistent virus resurgence in Italy has forced an all-digital, no physical week of menswear previews. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)