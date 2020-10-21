JC Penney sees bankruptcy protection exit by Christmas

FILE - In this May 8, 2020 file photo, a parking lot at a JC Penney store is empty in Roseville, Mich. J.C. Penney anticipates being out of bankruptcy protection before the December holiday season. The retailer said Wednesday, Oct. 21 that it filed a draft asset purchase agreement under which mall owners Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Simon Property Group will acquire substantially all of its retail and operating assets through a combination of cash and new term loan debt. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)