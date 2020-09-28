Cleveland-Cliffs buys ArcelorMittal's US business for $1.4b

The Logo of the steel company ArcelorMittal is pictured in Saint Denis, outside Paris, France, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs is making its second billion-dollar acquisition in less than a year with the purchase of steel maker ArcelorMittal's U.S. business for about $1.4 billion in cash and stock. About a third of the deal will be an up front cash payment of about $505 million, the companies said Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. ArcelorMittal will also receive stock in Cleveland-Cliffs valued at about $873 million. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)