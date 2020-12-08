Utility sector helps boost stocks in Toronto, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO - Strength in the utility sector helped boost Canada's main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.14 points at 17,612.49.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.80 points at 30,137.59. The S&P 500 index was up 3.58 points at 3,695.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 8.83 points at 12,511.12.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.14 cents US compared with 78.12 on Monday.
The January crude contract was up five cents at US$45.81 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up three cents at US$2.44 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$5.60 at US$1,871.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.49 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 8, 2020.
