Barcelona concert tests use of same-day COVID-19 screening

A volunteer undergoes a screening for the coronavirus to see if he can join a pool of around 500 people allowed into a concert in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Around 1,000 music fans participate in an experiment organised by a Barcelona-based medical foundation to study the effectiveness of same-day coronavirus antigen screening to safely hold cultural and sports events. Five-hundred volunteers of those whose quick tests result negative will be allowed into a concert. Inside the concert hall, face masks are obligatory but there is not social distancing. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)