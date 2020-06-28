Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

A Cineplex theater at Dundas Square in Toronto is shown on Monday, December 16, 2019. Cineplex Inc. is set to release its first-quarter financial results on Monday. As Canada’s largest movie exhibitor slowly opens its theatres across the country, it is weighing legal action in the wake of a failed $2.8-billion acquisition deal with Cineworld PLC. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim