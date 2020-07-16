CDC extends US ban on cruise ships through September

FILE - The cruise ship Rotterdam turns as it prepares to dock at Port Everglades, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Federal health officials are extending the U.S. ban on cruise ships through the end September as coronavirus infections rise in most U.S. states, including Florida. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday, July 16, 2020 that it was extending a no-sail order that had been scheduled to expire July 24. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)