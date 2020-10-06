'Dune' ditches 2020, while AMC commits to staying open

This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Timothee Chalamet, left, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from "Dune." Warner Bros. said late Monday that its sci-fi pic “Dune” will now open in October 2021, instead of this December. The studio also pushed back it’s “Matrix” sequel by 8 months to late 2021 and “The Batman” to 2022. (Chia Bella James/Warner Bros. Entertainment via AP)