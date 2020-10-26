Ant Group could raise nearly $35B in record share offering

A news-stand vendor, wearing a mask to protect against the coronavirus, sits near QR codes for Alipay and WeChat, two popular online payment system in Beijing, China on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Ant Group, the financial technology arm of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, filed for a dual-listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai, in what would likely be the world‚Äôs largest initial public stock offering since the coronavirus pandemic began. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)