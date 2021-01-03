Canadian companies paying bonuses — and even increasing them amid COVID-19

A Bank of Montreal sign is shown in the financial district in Toronto on Tuesday, August 22, 2017. Canadian companies may have spent the last year laying off staff and dealing with temporary closures stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, but that isn't stopping many from rewarding workers this holiday season. Several, including the country's top banks, say they are planning to thank their staff for a year of hard work with annual bonuses — and some are even topping up the amount. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette