Quebec Maple Syrup Producers set new record for maple syrup production this year

Maple syrup cans are seen at a sugar shack Friday, February 10, 2017 in Oka, Quebec. The Quebec Maple Syrup Producers says they set a new record for maple syrup production this year. The producers say this year's harvest is estimated at more than 175 million pounds of maple syrup for all of Quebec, an average yield of 3.59 pounds per tap. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz