Trump signals willingness to help airlines and markets jump

FILE - In this April 1, 2020 file photo, several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Mo. Shares in major U.S. airlines were poised for gains Wednesday, Oct. 7, after President Donald Trump tweeted his support for a $25 billion relief package for the struggling industry and prodded Congress to take action. Airline stocks rose anywhere from 1% to 5% in premarket trading.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)