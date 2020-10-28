Amazon launches Swedish site in 1st leg of Nordic expansion

FILE - In this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, in Boston. Online retailer Amazon has launched a website in Sweden as the first leg of a long-anticipated expansion into the tech-savvy Nordic region that is expected to have a major long-term impact on brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce. The American company headquartered in Seattle, Washington said Wednesday, Oct. 28 that Swedish customers can shop for more than 150 million products in 30 categories on amazon.se. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)