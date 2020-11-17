George Weston increases quarterly dividend, reports $303M Q3 profit

A George Weston Ltd. image is shown at the company's annual general meeting in Toronto on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. George Weston Ltd. raised its dividend as it reported its latest quarterly results.

The company, which operates through Loblaw, Choice Properties and Weston Foods, says its quarterly dividend will be increased to 55 cents per share, up from 52.5 cents per share.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette