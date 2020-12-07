Technology sector lifts S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO - Gains in the technology sector lifted Canada's main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 47.21 points at 17,568.18.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 137.30 points at 30,080.96. The S&P 500 index was down 3.01 points at 3,696.11, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite was up 65.66 points at 12,529.89.
The Canadian dollar traded for 78.09 cents US compared with 78.12 cents US on Friday.
The January crude contract was down 23 cents at US$46.03 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down 16 cents at US$2.42 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was up US$31.30 at US$1,871.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down two cents at US$3.51 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)