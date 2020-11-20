Survey shows two-thirds of energy company employers cut labour costs due to COVID-19

A haul truck carrying a full load drives away from a mining shovel at the Shell Albian Sands oilsands mine near Fort McMurray, Alta., Wednesday, July 9, 2008. A survey by energy labour market organization PetroLMI shows that more than two-thirds of the employers in Canada's oil and gas sector imposed labour cost reduction measures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, including 37 per cent who enacted permanent layoffs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh