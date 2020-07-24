Simon-backed venture makes offer to buy Brooks Brothers

FILE - Pedestrians wearing protective masks walk past a Brooks Brothers location on July 8, 2020, in New York. A retail venture owned by licensing company Authentic Brands Group and mall owner Simon Property Group has agreed to buy Brooks Brothers for $305 million. The offer from Sparc Group LLC, announced late Thursday, July 23, has been designated as a “stalking horse” and therefore subject to court approval and any higher or better offers as part of the company’s ongoing auction process. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)