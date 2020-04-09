Virus outbreak delivers tech darlings a harsh reality check

In this Feb. 12, 2020, photograph, a sign for the car sharing service Lyft stands near a pickup zone outside the Pepsi Center in downtown Denver. Just as the coronavirus outbreak has boxed in society, it’s also squeezed high-flying tech companies reliant on people’s freedom to move around and get together. Lyft and rival Uber are turning to deliveries to make up for lost income after ride-hailing screeched to a halt. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)