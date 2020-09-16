Surging demand for wheat, canola boost struggling Ontario shippers

A ship is shown in the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway in this undated handout photo. The Chamber of Marine Commerce says that demand for wheat, canola and soybeans is pushing grain shipments up by 20 per cent in some of Canada’s biggest ports. The shipping association says that between April 1 and August 31, 5.2 million tonnes of grain passed through a key trade corridor, the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Chamber of Marine Commerce