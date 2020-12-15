Home prices to rise more than 9% in 2021, Canadian Real Estate Association forecasts

A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., on June, 12, 2018. The Canadian Real Estate Association is predicting that the national average home price will rise 9.1 per cent to $620,400 in 2021, in one of the most optimistic forecasts yet in the real estate sector. The real estate association says it expects home prices to either climb or remain steady in all regions across the country next year, citing economic improvements from the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward